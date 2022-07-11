Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
10,000 students to be accommodated in dormitories by 2022 end

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
11 July 2022, 13:35
ALMATY. KAZINFORM 124 dormitories for 30,000 students have been built countrywide since 2018, according to Ainur Sagindikova, Director of the Promotion Department at JSC Financial Center.

At a briefing held today in Almaty, Ainur Sagindikova said that six more dormitories for 1,920 students had been commissioned in Nur-Sultan city, as well as Aktobe and Atyrau regions since the beginning of the year .

Besides, three dormitories will be built in Almaty by yearend. A s a result, 2,000 students are expected to be accommodated in them, she added.

In her words, 124 dormitories for 30,000 students have been opened in Kazakhstan since 2018. 19 of them are located in Almaty.

In general, 10,000 students will be accommodated in 35 new dormitories across Kazakhstan by the end of 2022, she concluded.

