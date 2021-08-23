Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    10,000 doses of Vero Cell vaccine arrive in Atyrau region

    23 August 2021, 21:47

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 10,000 doses of Vero Cell vaccine have been delivered to Atyrau city. The Chinese vaccine against the coronavirus infection is available at all vaccination rooms of Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The press service of the Atyrau region’s healthcare department, the region has received some 30,000 doses of Vero Cell vaccine produced by Sinopharm.

    As of August 22, the first component of the Chinese vaccine has been administered to 1,700 residents of Atyrau region.

    Earlier it was reported that 2,553 people had been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region over past weekend.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Healthcare Vero Cell
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    2 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    3 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    4 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    5 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India