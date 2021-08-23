Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
10,000 doses of Vero Cell vaccine arrive in Atyrau region

Kudrenok Tatyana
23 August 2021, 21:47
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 10,000 doses of Vero Cell vaccine have been delivered to Atyrau city. The Chinese vaccine against the coronavirus infection is available at all vaccination rooms of Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The press service of the Atyrau region’s healthcare department, the region has received some 30,000 doses of Vero Cell vaccine produced by Sinopharm.

As of August 22, the first component of the Chinese vaccine has been administered to 1,700 residents of Atyrau region.

Earlier it was reported that 2,553 people had been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region over past weekend.


