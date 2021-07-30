Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
10,000 doses of homegrown QazVac vaccine delivered to Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 July 2021, 20:36
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 10,000 doses of homegrown QazVac vaccine have been delivered to the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

According to the official Instagram account of the city administration, 5,000 doses of the first component and 5,000 doses of the second component of domestic QazVac vaccine will be distributed among outpatient clinics as well as vaccination rooms at shopping malls on Friday and Saturday.

All vaccines are distributed in line with the schedule by the Ministry of Healthcare together with SK-Pharmacy.

Residents of Nur-Sultan are urged to get the first and the second component of QazVac vaccine at one vaccination room to avoid confusion.

Presently, Russia’s Sputnik V and Kazakhstan’s QazVac vaccines are available in the Kazakh capital.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19   QazVac   Healthcare  
