1-year-old tests positive for coronavirus in Akmola region

AKMOLA REGION. KAZINFORM – A one-year-old girl has tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Talapker village in Akmola region, Kazinform reports.

The girl reportedly contracted the novel virus from her closest contacts at home. She has been taken to the Akmola regional antituberculosis dispensary where she will receive necessary treatment.

Local authorities will test her closest contacts for the COVID-19.

The total number of the coronavirus cases in Akmola region has reached 147 people. Of 147, 129 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Tselinograd district. Other cases have been detected in the city of Kokshetau, Arshalyn, Shortandy, Yegindykol, Yessil, and Akkol districts.