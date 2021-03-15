1 tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 32 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan from Germany, Maldives, Sri Lanka, the UAE, Egypt,Turkey, Ukraine, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan on March 14, the sanitary and epidemiological control committee reports.

793 Kazakhstanis arrived from abroad without COVID-19 tests. All of them were taken to quarantine centers to pass PCR tests.

A passenger arrived in Kazakhstan on March 13 en route Istanbul-Almaty without PCR test results was tested positive for coronavirus.



