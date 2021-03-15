Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

1 tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
15 March 2021, 11:39
1 tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 32 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan from Germany, Maldives, Sri Lanka, the UAE, Egypt,Turkey, Ukraine, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan on March 14, the sanitary and epidemiological control committee reports.

793 Kazakhstanis arrived from abroad without COVID-19 tests. All of them were taken to quarantine centers to pass PCR tests.

A passenger arrived in Kazakhstan on March 13 en route Istanbul-Almaty without PCR test results was tested positive for coronavirus.


Coronavirus   Transport  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023