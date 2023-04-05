1 person killed, another injured in collapse of bridge sidewalk south of Seoul

SEONGNAM, South Korea. KAZINFORM One person was killed and another injured seriously Wednesday after the guardrail of a stream bridge in Bundang, just south of Seoul, collapsed, police said, Yonhap reports.

The guardrail and an adjacent sidewalk lining the outer side of the bridge across Tan Stream collapsed at 9:45 a.m. and fell into a walking trail below, along with a toppled signpost.

The accident initially left one woman in her 40s in cardiac arrest and another man in his 20s injured in the back.

They were taken to a hospital, but the woman was later pronounced dead.

The two had reportedly fallen off the bridge.

The area has received heavy rains since the previous night.

Police and fire authorities were looking into the exact cause of the accident.