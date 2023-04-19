Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
1 killed in New York City parking garage collapse, 5 injured

19 April 2023, 09:42
1 killed in New York City parking garage collapse, 5 injured

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM A parking garage partially collapsed in New York City on Tuesday, leaving at least one person dead and five others injured.

Video footage from the scene showed multiple cars stacked on top of each other on the upper level of what appears to be a three-story building, Anadolu Agency reports.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed that one person was killed and five others were injured.

Adams said the building was ''completely unstable'' and the fire department used a robotic dog and drones to search for people inside.

The New York Police Department also warned people to avoid the area.

''An investigation into how this happened is under way. We will get answers,'' Adams said.

Police said they had no reason to believe the incident was anything other than a structural collapse.

Officials initially said that multiple people were feared to be trapped, but FDNY Chief of Fire Operations John Esposito said that everyone was accounted for.


