1 killed after magnitude 5.6 quake hits Türkiye's eastern Malatya province

ANKARA/MALATYA. KAZINFORM At least one person was killed after a magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolted Türkiye’s eastern Malatya province on Monday, weeks after two massive tremors shook the region, according to the country's disaster management agency, Kazinform learned from Anadolu Agency.

Some 110 others were also injured, Yunus Sezer, head of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), told reporters.

Sezer said 32 people were rescued from the debris, while search and rescue efforts are underway in two buildings.

Some 29 buildings were destroyed in the earthquake and 657 people took part in the search and rescue efforts, he added.

The earthquake occurred at 12.04 p.m. local time (0904GMT) and was centered 6.96 kilometers (4.32 miles) below the surface in the district of Yesilyurt.

The earthquake was also felt in neighboring Kahramanmaras, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, and Sanliurfa provinces.

The disaster management agency warned citizens against entering damaged structures and asked them to stay away from risky buildings in the region.

Locals rushed to open areas after the quake.

The tremor came as Türkiye continues to deal with the aftermath of the devastating Feb. 6 twin earthquakes in the country's southern region.

At least 44,374 people have died due to those back-to-back earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6.

Their epicenter was in Kahramanmaras province, Malatya's southwestern neighbor, and struck nine other Turkish provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa. More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

A total of 10,282 aftershocks have so far been reported following the Feb. 6 earthquakes, Orhan Tatar, the general director of earthquake and risk reduction at AFAD, said on Monday.



