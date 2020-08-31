Go to the main site
    1 killed, 5 injured in Chicago Far South Side shooting

    31 August 2020, 10:16

    CHICAGO. KAZINFORM - At least one person died and five others were injured in a shooting outside a pancake house on Chicago's Far South Side, the local police said, Xinhua reports.

    The incident happened at about 1:50 p.m. One of the people shot, who was the «targeted individual,» died from injuries, Chicago Tribune quoted Chicago police as saying. The five others have been transported to local hospitals.

    «He was dining outdoors under a tent when a white-colored SUV drove up and fired shots striking him,» Chicago police said in a preliminary statement.

    Details about the severity of the injuries of the other five people remain unknown, nor their ages and genders.

    Detectives are on the scene and investigating the incident, said Tom Ahern, deputy director of news affairs and communication for the Chicago Police Department.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

