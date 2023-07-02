Go to the main site
    1 killed, 4 injured in shooting incident in central Croatia

    2 July 2023, 17:14

    ZAGREB. KAZINFORM A 45-year-old woman was killed and four people were seriously injured in a shooting incident in Sisak, a city in central Croatia, on Saturday night, local police announced on Sunday, Xinhua reports.

    The attacker, a 60-year-old man, was arrested early Sunday morning, police said, adding that the injured have been rushed to a hospital nearby for treatment.

    According to local media, the attacker went into his neighbor's house with a gun and began shooting. He ran away before setting fire to property belonging to the neighbors and his own home.

    The attacker, who lives alone with no wife or children, is suspected of having mental problems and has accused neighbors of trying to poison him, local media said.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

