1 killed, 3 injured as roof collapses at plant
29 September 2022, 15:10

TARAZ. KAZINFORM One worker died and three more were injured when a roof collapsed at the plant in Zhambyl region, Polisia.kz reports.

The 58-year-old man died at the spot. Those injured were taken to the hospital.

The pretrial investigation was opened. The labor inspection also started background investigation.


Фото: polisia.kz





