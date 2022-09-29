29 September 2022, 15:10

1 killed, 3 injured as roof collapses at plant

TARAZ. KAZINFORM One worker died and three more were injured when a roof collapsed at the plant in Zhambyl region, Polisia.kz reports.

The 58-year-old man died at the spot. Those injured were taken to the hospital.

The pretrial investigation was opened. The labor inspection also started background investigation.

Фото: polisia.kz















