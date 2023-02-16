Go to the main site
    1 killed, 3 hurt in shopping mall shooting in U.S. Texas

    16 February 2023, 09:55

    HOUSTON. KAZINFORM One person was killed with three others injured in a shooting incident Wednesday evening in a shopping mall in El Paso, a major border city in the south-central U.S. state of Texas, authorities said, Kazinform reports citing Xinhua .

    «We have one person in custody,» El Paso Police Department spokesman Robert Gomez told a news conference.

    He said the shooting happened inside the Cielo Vista Mall, adding, «we don't have any active shooters at this time.»

    Photo: Andrés Leighton/AP

