1 killed, 15 houses collapse amid heavy rains in Indian capital

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - At least one person died and nearly 30 others were injured after incessant rains hitting the Indian capital led to the collapse of up to 15 houses on Saturday, said a senior official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) department, Xinhua reports.

The house collapses were reported in southern, central and northern parts of Delhi, leading to the casualties including the one death in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area.

According to a report by the All India Radio (AIR), different parts of Delhi on Saturday witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall. The Ridge Observatory in the city recorded 111.4 mm rainfall, it added.

The heavy rainfall caused waterlogging in parts of the city, with commuters facing hardships in reaching their destinations amid huge traffic jams. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a generally cloudy sky with heavy rains on Sunday as well.