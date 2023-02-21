Go to the main site
    1 killed, 13 injured in explosion at U.S. metal manufacturing plant

    21 February 2023, 10:55

    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM One person died and 13 others were injured after an explosion rocked a metal manufacturing plant on Monday in Bedford, the U.S. state of Ohio, Kazinform learned from Xinhua.

    Fire officials previously said 13 people had been taken to the hospital and another person was treated at the site following the blast at I. Schumann & Co., which produces copper alloys.

    Later in the day, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to local media that one person had died.

    Firefighters said that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the explosion.

    The explosion «of unknown origin» at the Bedford facility resulted in «injuries to employees and significant damage to the facility,» I. Schumann & Co. said in a statement.

    Multiple communities reported a bad smell in the air following the incident.

    Photo: Reuters

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

