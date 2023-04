1 in 4 young Italians at risk of poverty - Eurostat

ROME. KAZINFORM - One in four young Italians are at risk of falling into poverty, Eurostat said Monday, Kazinform cites ANSA.

Just under 25% of Italians between the ages of 15 and 29 are at risk of becoming poor, compared to an EU average of around 20%, said the EU stats office.

The Belpaese was the fifth worst EU member in this respect, said Eurostat, on data from 2021.