1 in 2 S. Koreans have been infected with COVID-19

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
5 October 2022, 09:55
SEOUL. KAZINFORM Nearly 1 in 2 South Koreans have been infected with COVID-19, with the reinfection rate on the rise, the government said Wednesday.

A total of 48 percent of the country's population have so far tested positive for the virus, said Kim Sung-ho, a senior interior ministry official in charge of disaster management, during a regular briefing, Yonhap reports.

Kim also said the reinfection rate has steadily increased from 9.65 percent in the fourth week of August to 10.17 percent in the first week of September and 10.92 percent in the third week of September.

Kim said the reinfection risk substantially decreases when the person has been vaccinated.

The country reported 34,739 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

Photo: en.yna.co.kr




