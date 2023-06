1 hurt in fire, 40 evacuated in Semey

SEMEY. KAZINFORM A fire broke out in a multistorey house in Semey. As a result 40 people, including 9 children, were evacuated, the regional emergency department reports.

The man, born in 1992, was rushed to the intensive care unit with severe carbon monoxide poisoning signs.

The investigation is underway to find out the cause of fire.