1 dies, 13 injured in road accident in W Kazakhstan

URALSK. KAZINFORM A woman died in a collision of GAZelle bus with a car in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform learned from Moy Gorod web-portal.

The accident occurred on September 28 at around 18:20 in Aksay town of Burlinskiy district. 14 people including children were injured in the accident. Almost all of them were diagnosed with closed craniocerebral injury, brain concussion and bruises.

A 72-year-old woman died of injuries. Another woman, aged 64, was hospitalized to a surgery department of the district hospital. Her condition is estimated as moderately severe. Other 12 passengers were discharged fromt the hospital for home care.

An investigation is underway.

