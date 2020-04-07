Go to the main site
    1 dead as monster wind wreaks havoc in Akmola region

    7 April 2020, 21:25

    AKMOLA REGION. KAZINFORM – A man born in 1980 was killed as a result of a tragic accident involving monster wind raging in Akmola region, Kazinform reports.

    According to reports, the high wind tore off a roof of a building and hit the man in Urumkai village in Akmola region.

    The victim died of severe injuries sustained in the accident.

    The regional emergencies department highly recommends local residents to stay indoors in order to avoid the monster wind.

    The gusts of monster wind have already reach 28 mps wracking havoc and damaging the center of Akmola region.



