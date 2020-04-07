Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Akmola region

1 dead as monster wind wreaks havoc in Akmola region

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
7 April 2020, 21:25
1 dead as monster wind wreaks havoc in Akmola region

AKMOLA REGION. KAZINFORM – A man born in 1980 was killed as a result of a tragic accident involving monster wind raging in Akmola region, Kazinform reports.

According to reports, the high wind tore off a roof of a building and hit the man in Urumkai village in Akmola region.

The victim died of severe injuries sustained in the accident.

The regional emergencies department highly recommends local residents to stay indoors in order to avoid the monster wind.

The gusts of monster wind have already reach 28 mps wracking havoc and damaging the center of Akmola region.



Akmola region   Incidents    Weather in Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10