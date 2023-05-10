Go to the main site
    1 dead, 9 injured in knife attack at Polish orphanage

    10 May 2023, 16:50

    WARSAW. KAZINFORM A knife attack at an orphanage in central Poland has left one teenage girl dead and nine others injured, local media reported Wednesday.

    The tragic incident took place in the village of Tomislawice after 11 p.m. (2100 GMT) at night. Five of the injured were sent to hospital, and the rest received medical treatment at the scene, the Polish Press Agency quoted local police and the prosecutor's office as saying, Xinhua reports.

    The 19-year-old perpetrator had been detained by the police, it said.

    The police were working at the scene under the supervision of the prosecutor to determine the perpetrator's motives and the course of the incident, it added.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Incidents World News
