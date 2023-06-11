Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
11 June 2023, 15:21
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea Photo: Yonhap

YANGYANG, South Korea. KAZINFORM A 36-year-old man died Sunday after lightning knocked him unconscious at a beach in the eastern coastal town of Yangyang the previous day, according to police and fire officials, YONHAP reports.

The victim, identified only by his surname Cho, had been unconscious at a hospital since being struck by lightning at Seorak Beach in Yangyang, a county in Gangwon Province on the east coast, Saturday afternoon, police said.

Five others were injured in the incident but are currently in stable condition, they added.

Fire officials received an emergency report at around 5:33 p.m. Saturday, stating that several people had been struck by lightning and were lying on the beach.

Police said they are analyzing CCTV footage and witness testimonies to determine the exact cause of the incident.


