Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

1 dead, 16 injured after car crashes into store in Massachusetts, U.S.

22 November 2022, 13:19
1 dead, 16 injured after car crashes into store in Massachusetts, U.S.

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM One man died at the scene and at least 16 others were injured on Monday after a car crashed into an Apple Store in Hingham, a town in the northeastern U.S. state of Massachusetts, Xinhua reports.

The 16 people with varying levels of traumatic injuries were transported to hospital, said Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

Preliminary investigation found that an unidentified male drove an SUV through the store's front glass

Photo: Brian Snyder/Reuters
Related news
Trump officially announces candidacy for 2024 presidential race
18 students, driver injured in Kentucky school bus crash, officials say
Read also
Future of global aviation takes centre-stage at 4th IAMC
Belgium formally gives employees option of 4-day work week
Indonesia earthquake death toll climbs to 162
5.6-magnitude earthquake hits western Indonesia
COVID-19 kills 1 more Iranian over past 24 hours
New Zealand mulls lowering voting age to 16
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 4,662 with 55 new fatalities — crisis center
COVID in Italy: Admissions up 9.8%, ICUs up 21.7%
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan’s Eva Korysheva claims singles and doubles titles at tournament in Spain
2 SCO Observer Mission: Presidential election in Kazakhstan was transparent and democratic
3 Kazakhstan made decisive step towards democracy – ITIC President Daniel Witt
4 Kazakhstan Chess Federation names new Executive Director
5 Head of State receives Karaganda rgn governor Zhenis Kassymbek

News