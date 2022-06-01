Go to the main site
    1 dead, 13 injured after blast rocks restaurant in central China

    1 June 2022, 10:08

    CHANGSHA. KAZINFORM - One person had been killed and 13 others injured as of 10:30 a.m. after a blast rocked a rice noodle restaurant in Changsha County, central China's Hunan Province, at about 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the local publicity department, Xinhua reports.

    All the injured have been rushed to the hospital for treatment. The local fire, public security and emergency response departments have joined the rescue operation.

    Investigation into the cause of the accident is under way.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

