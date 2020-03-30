Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
1 dead, 127 injured after train derails in central China

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
30 March 2020, 16:10
CHANGSHA. KAZINFORM One person was killed and 127 others injured after a train derailed in the city of Chenzhou in central China's Hunan Province Monday, local authorities said.

The accident happened in Yongxing County at 11:40 a.m. when the train ran into a landslide, leaving five carriages derailed. The power generation car was caught on fire, Xinhua reports.

The fire has been put out and all of the injured have been sent to hospitals, with four in serious conditions, local authorities said.

The train, T179, was running from the city of Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, to Guangzhou in south China's Guangdong Province, according to China Railway Guangzhou Group Co., Ltd.

The interruption caused delays of 31 trains as of 1:30 p.m. The railway authorities have been adjusting routes to mitigate the impact.


