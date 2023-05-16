Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.99 eur/kzt 486.53

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 64.16
Weather:
Astana+18+20℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    1 dead, 1 injured after mobile crane tips over onto cars in Tokyo

    16 May 2023, 13:44

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - A man died and another was injured on Tuesday after a mobile crane toppled and hit nearby cars at a construction site in Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward, according to police and firefighters, Kyodo reports.

    The man in his 50s became trapped inside one of the cars and was later confirmed dead. An emergency call reporting the incident was made at around 10 a.m.

    The construction site is located in a residential area, about 800 meters northwest of JR Omori Station. Firefighters were seen using heavy machinery to lift the crane.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    2 Nepalese students, driver die in northeastern Japan highway crash
    Woman arrested after explosives scare near U.S. consulate in Okinawa
    18 rail cars derailed in Shymkent
    2yo toddler dies after falling out of window in Karaganda
    Popular
    1 Kazakh-German Institute of Engineering to accept first students
    2 Koshanov highlights role of interparliamentary interaction in strengthening Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan cooperation
    3 Brain deceives us, building reality to simplify it - study
    4 Crude oil production falls in Aktobe region
    5 S. Korea aims to boost exports to China