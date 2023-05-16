Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

1 dead, 1 injured after mobile crane tips over onto cars in Tokyo

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 May 2023, 13:44
1 dead, 1 injured after mobile crane tips over onto cars in Tokyo Photo: english.kyodonews.net

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - A man died and another was injured on Tuesday after a mobile crane toppled and hit nearby cars at a construction site in Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward, according to police and firefighters, Kyodo reports.

The man in his 50s became trapped inside one of the cars and was later confirmed dead. An emergency call reporting the incident was made at around 10 a.m.

The construction site is located in a residential area, about 800 meters northwest of JR Omori Station. Firefighters were seen using heavy machinery to lift the crane.


World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan increased oil exports to Germany by 150% in April
Kazakhstan increased oil exports to Germany by 150% in April
Head of State receives winners of IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023
Head of State receives winners of IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023
German-Austrian research team identifies cause of post-COVID-19 syndrome
German-Austrian research team identifies cause of post-COVID-19 syndrome
Kazakh-German Institute of Engineering to accept first students
Kazakh-German Institute of Engineering to accept first students
40 Kazakhstani companies taking part in trade and economic mission in Xi’an
40 Kazakhstani companies taking part in trade and economic mission in Xi’an
Earthquake rocks Tajik-Afghan border
Earthquake rocks Tajik-Afghan border
Kazakh State Counselor holds Citizenship Commission sitting
Kazakh State Counselor holds Citizenship Commission sitting
Dozens feared dead as Cyclone Mocha wreaks havoc in Myanmar, Bangladesh
Dozens feared dead as Cyclone Mocha wreaks havoc in Myanmar, Bangladesh
Kazakhstan’s budget deficit at over KZT2.3trl in 2022
Kazakhstan’s budget deficit at over KZT2.3trl in 2022