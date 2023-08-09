Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 461.71 eur/kzt 501.69

    rub/kzt 4.95 cny/kzt 63.31
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Accidents

    1 child killed, another injured in house fire

    9 August 2023, 14:30

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM A child was killed, and another one was injured in the house fire in Pavlodar region, Kazinform reports.

    Two units of fire-extinguishing equipment and eight staff members of the regional emergency situations department fought the fire that engulfed 80 square meters.

    The child born in 2021 died, while another child born in 2019 suffered first- and second-degree burns. Their mother was in the backyard at that moment.

    The fire was localized at 11:45 a.m. and extinguished at 12:15 p.m.

    The family with many children is expecting the 8th baby.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Pavlodar region Incidents
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Body of fifth miner killed in Kazakhstanskaya coal mine fire found
    ArcelorMittal Temirtau should leave Kazakhstan, ex-director of Kazakhstanskaya coal mine Arman Kalykov
    Special commission to conduct all-round investigation into cause of Kazakhstanskaya mine incident
    Woman sentenced to 10 yrs in prison for throwing newborn to death in S. Korea
    Popular
    1 Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu meets Chairman of U.S. Senate Committee Gary Peters
    2 Kazakhstan and Argentina strengthen bilateral cooperation
    3 Azerbaijani oil prices decrease
    4 Kazakh President congratulates President of Ukraine on Independence Day
    5 Prigozhin listed as passenger of plane crashed in Russia’s Tver region — aviation agency