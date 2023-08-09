1 child killed, another injured in house fire

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM A child was killed, and another one was injured in the house fire in Pavlodar region, Kazinform reports.



Two units of fire-extinguishing equipment and eight staff members of the regional emergency situations department fought the fire that engulfed 80 square meters.

The child born in 2021 died, while another child born in 2019 suffered first- and second-degree burns. Their mother was in the backyard at that moment.

The fire was localized at 11:45 a.m. and extinguished at 12:15 p.m.

The family with many children is expecting the 8th baby.