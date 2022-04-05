1 Billion Meals Initiative to accept charitable donations through four channels

DUBAI. KAZINFORM The 1 Billion Meals, the region’s biggest initiative to provide food support to those in need, has announced the provision of four channels to accept donations and contributions from individuals and institutions seeking to help the underprivileged and support efforts to confront the challenge of hunger and malnutrition in 50 countries around the world.

Coinciding with the beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan, the 1 Billion Meals initiative’s donation channels will enable everyone to contribute to support the underprivileged and undernourished at a time when the world is facing unprecedented food security challenges – especially among vulnerable groups such as children, refugees, displaced persons, and victims of disasters and crises, WAM reports.

Organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the 1 Billion Meals initiative allows various segments of society, whether government agencies, private companies, businesspeople or humanitarian pioneers at home and abroad to contribute to supporting the needy in low-income communities.

The website of the 1 Billion Meals Initiative, www.1billionmeals.ae, is able to accept donations from individuals, institutions, companies and businesspeople from inside and outside the country. People can make donations to provide food parcels and supplies that enable families in need to prepare nutritious meals.

The 1 Billion Meals initiative also provides the option to donate via SMS. People wishing to donate can also opt to donate AED1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending «Meal» or «وجبة» via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network.

The 1 Billion Meals initiative also provides a channel for direct bank transfers to contribute to the initiative. Everyone, especially major contributors, can donate to the initiative directly by transferring the donation amount to the initiative's bank account number AE300260001015333439802 at Emirates NBD.

Donations can also be made through the initiative’s call center via a toll-free number 8009999.

The 1 Billion Meals initiative is based on sustainable community financing to provide food support and security for the underprivileged groups. It relies on the values of giving, of charitable and humanitarian work, inherent in the holy month of Ramadan.

To directly provide food support for the underprivileged and the undernourished in various parts of the world, the 1 Billion Meals initiative cooperates with the UN World Food Programme, the Food Banking Regional Network, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Est., the UN High Commission for Refugees, the UAE Food Bank, Dar Al Ber Society, Dubai Charity and charitable, humanitarian and social organizations in the countries it covers.

Foto: focus.hidubai.com