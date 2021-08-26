1,970 people inoculated against coronavirus in Atyrau rgn in past day

ATYARU. KAZINFORM – 1,970 residents have been given the first component of COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, over the past day, the first component of COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 1,970 people, including 24 health workers, 88 teachers, 110 students, six workers of closed facilities, seven law enforcement officials, 28 civil servants, 178 people with chronic diseases and 1,529 local residents.

The first COVID-19 vaccine component has been administered to 182,734 people in Atyrau region since February 1. 131,730 residents have received both components.

Earlier it was reported that 307 daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Aryrau region.



