1,949 Kazakhstanis recover from COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,949 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 spread informs via Telegram.

Of them, 752 are in Nur-Sultan, 489 – in Almaty, 246 – in Almaty region, 130 – in Zhetysu region, 5 – in Abai region, 37 – in Zhambyl region, 21 – in West Kazakhstan region, 165 – in Karaganda region, 20 – in Ulytau region, 32 – in Kyzylorda region, 19 – in Mangistau region, 8 – in Pavlodar region, and 25 – in Turkistan region.

A total of 1,312,462 people have recovered from the COVID-19 in Kazakhstan since the beginning of the pandemic.



