1,910 coronavirus patients in critical condition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,910 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 reads.

120,488 people are being treated for COVID-19 as of August 17. 30,996 of them are staying in the hospitals, 89,492 receiving outpatient treatment.

1,910 patients are in critical condition, 529 in extremely critical condition, while 251 are on life support.

As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 6,869 more COVID-19 cases.



