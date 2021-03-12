Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
1,901 given second shots of COVID-19 vaccine in Nur-Sultan

Adlet Seilkhanov
12 March 2021, 12:17
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Sarkhat Beisenova, Chief Medical Office of the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, spoke today about the vaccination drive in the city during an online conference at the Mayor’s Office, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The city began vaccinating medical workers on February 1. Vaccination of other at-risk groups has been underway since March 1.

According to the city's chief medical officer, as of March 12, 2021, the first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered to 5,256 people, while the second shots have so far been given to 1,901 medical workers.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan rolled out the nationwide voluntary vaccination campaign on February 1, 2021.


