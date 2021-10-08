Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

1,896 more tested positive for COVID-19 last day

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 October 2021, 08:09
1,896 more tested positive for COVID-19 last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,896 more coronavirus cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

281 new cases were recorded in the Kazakh capital, 423 in Almaty, 68 in Shymkent, 67 in Akmola region, 111 in Aktobe region, 197 in Almaty region, 51 in Atyrau, 140 in East Kazakhstan, 46 in Zhambyl region, 70 in West Kazakhstan, 172 in Karaganda region, 97 in Kostanay region, 39 in Kyzylorda region, 10 in Mangistau region, 140 in Pavlodar region, 108 in North Kazakhstan, 43 in Turkestan region raising the country’s count to 900,121.


Coronavirus   Regions   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
Torrential rain stops Rome metro