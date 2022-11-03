1,878 unvaccinated physicians can return to work in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM The Italian guild of doctors and dentists (FNOMCEO) said Wednesday that 1,878 physicians are free to return to work after the government ended the suspension of health professionals not vaccinated for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, ANSA reports.

It said a total of 4,000 of its members had been suspended, but 400 were dentists and 47% of the doctors were over 68 and no longer working for the national health service.

On Tuesday hospital doctors union Anaao called for limits to be imposed on where health staff unvaccinated for COVID-19 can work, saying they should not be used in departments where patients are especially vulnerable



Photo: ANSA

