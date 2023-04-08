1,860 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 1,860 Kazakhstanis are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection and COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan as of April 8, Kazinform reports citing the Ministry of Healthcare.

Of them, 1,680 patients have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 180 patients have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia. 180 patients are staying in hospitals, and 1,680 patients are at home care.

The condition of three patients is estimated is serious.

Earlier, the Ministry reported about 77 new COVID-19 and six COVID-like pneumonia cases detected countrywide.