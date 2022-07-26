Qazaq TV
1,859 new COVID-19 cases reported countrywide
26 July 2022 08:41

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,859 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, according to the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of COVID-19 spread.

Of them, 835 are in Nur-Sultan, 363 – in Almaty, 17 – in Shymkent, 66 – in Akmola region, 11 – in Aktobe region, 45 – in Almaty region, 60 – in Zhetysu region, 64 – in Atyrau region, 12 – in East Kazakhstan region, 8 – in Abai region, 61 – in Zhambyl region, 21 – in West Kazakhstan region, 170 - in Karaganda region, 27 – in Ulytau region, 1 – in Kostanay region, 42 – in Kyzylorda region, 18 – in Mangistau region, 29 – in Pavlodar region, 3 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 6 – in Turkistan region.

1,335,406 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported countrywide since the pandemic beginning.



