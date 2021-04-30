Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
1,815 being treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau region

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
30 April 2021, 15:50
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 80 more people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region in the last 24 hours, Kazinform reports. 80 more people recovered from the novel virus in the past day.

1,169 people are being treated at home, 188 staying at the modular hospital, 101 at the regional hospital, 153 at the district infectious diseases hospital, 107 at the Tengiz oilfield, the regional healthcare department reports.

As earlier reported, the region is still in the ‘red zone’. 22,612 people were administered the first component of the vaccine against COVID-19.


