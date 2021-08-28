Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
1,810 coronavirus patients in critical condition

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
28 August 2021, 11:54
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of August 28, 114,764 people (108,064 coronavirus positive and 6,700 coronavirus negative) are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus reads.

Out of which 25,694 are staying in the hospitals, 89,070 receiving outpatient treatment.

1,810 of the patients are in critical condition, 506 in extremely critical condition, while 308 are on life support.

As earlier reported, 6,233 new coronavirus cases were detected in Kazakhstan in the last day.


