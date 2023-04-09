1,800 people left homeless by flash floods in southern Tanzania

DAR ES SALAAM. KAZINFORM At least 1,800 people in Tanzania's southern region of Mtwara have been left homeless after their houses were submerged by flash floods caused by the ongoing heavy rains, an official said Saturday, Xinhua reports.

Ahmed Abbas, the Mtwara regional commissioner, said the flash floods occurred in the past week after the Ruvuma River overflew following heavy rains upstream.

«The flash floods submerged over 150 houses in Maurunga and Kilambo wards in Mtwara district leaving 528 households with 1,800 people homeless,» Abbas said.

The homeless victims have been sheltered in primary schools as the regional authorities were organizing relief supplies, including tents and food, for the victims, he said.

He said the flash floods also destroyed more than 100 hectares of farm crops, including maize and potatoes, in the affected areas.

«We are still assessing to establish the damage done to the farms by the flash floods,» said Abbas.



