Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

1,800 people left homeless by flash floods in southern Tanzania

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
9 April 2023, 11:25
1,800 people left homeless by flash floods in southern Tanzania Photo:apa.az

DAR ES SALAAM. KAZINFORM At least 1,800 people in Tanzania's southern region of Mtwara have been left homeless after their houses were submerged by flash floods caused by the ongoing heavy rains, an official said Saturday, Xinhua reports.

Ahmed Abbas, the Mtwara regional commissioner, said the flash floods occurred in the past week after the Ruvuma River overflew following heavy rains upstream.

«The flash floods submerged over 150 houses in Maurunga and Kilambo wards in Mtwara district leaving 528 households with 1,800 people homeless,» Abbas said.

The homeless victims have been sheltered in primary schools as the regional authorities were organizing relief supplies, including tents and food, for the victims, he said.

He said the flash floods also destroyed more than 100 hectares of farm crops, including maize and potatoes, in the affected areas.

«We are still assessing to establish the damage done to the farms by the flash floods,» said Abbas.


World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Kazakh President receives UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs
Kazakh President receives UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox