1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region

SEMEY. KAZINFORM – Hundreds of firefighters are still trying to tackle the wildfires raging in Abai region, Kazinform reports.

The ministry of emergencies said in a statement that the threat to houses has receded. Firefighting efforts are underway in Abai region, according to the statement.

A total of 1,800 firefighters, 350 units of firefighting equipment, the Ministry of emergencies, local authorities, the Defense Ministry jointly battle the wildfires in the region.

Helicopters released over 5,400 tons of water to suppress the wildfires in Abai region since the past weekend.

Temperature climbed to +23, +28°C in the region. Northerly wind with gusts of 7-12 mps is blowing in Abai region. No precipitation is forecast.