1.7 mn tourists expected to visit Italy's art cities over Easter

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
7 April 2023, 18:40
1.7 mn tourists expected to visit Italy's art cities over Easter Photo: ansa.it

ROME. KAZINFORM Over 1.7 million people are expected to visit Italy's art cities over the Easter holiday period, according to a study conducted on behalf of businesses operating in the tourism sector and released on Friday, ANSA reported.

Some 780,000 Italian tourists and 980,000 international tourists - 56% of the total - are expected in not just the most popular cities of Rome, Florence, Venice and Milan, but also in Naples, Palermo, Turin, Pisa, Bologna, Ferrara, among other destinations, said the study by Cst Centro studi turistici.

Overnight stays are reported to be up by around 190,000 over Easter 2022.


