    • 1,691 Kazakhstanis recovered from COVID-19 last day

    9 August 2022 09:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,691 people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, Kazinform learnt from the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread.

    950 of them recovered in Nur-Sultan, 147 in Almaty, 7 in Atyrau region, 25 in East Kazakhstan, 14 in West Kazakhstan region, 357 in Karaganda region, 39 in Ulytau region, 69 in Kyzylorda region, 39 in Mangistau region, 33 in Pavlodar region, 11 in Turkistan region. Since the pandemic outbreak, the number of recovered from COVID-19 rose to 1,329,423.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    #Coronavirus #COVID-19
