1,680 administered 1st shot of Pfizer vaccine in Akmola rgn

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Chief state sanitary doctor of Akmola region Ainagul Mussina told a briefing about the vaccination with Pfizer vaccine in the region.

According to her, there are 133 vaccination sites in Akmola region. 314,115 people that is 65.5% of eligible population or 42.7% of the total population were given the 1st shot of the vaccine against coronavirus vaccine. 287,946 that is 60% of eligible population or 39.1% of total population fully completed the vaccination cycle.

Since November 15 Kazakhstan began vaccination of teens older than 12, nursing and expectant moms with Pfizer vaccine which is successfully administered in 143 states of the world. Its efficacy is over 90%.

She added that 35,100 doses of the 1st component were delivered to the region. 1,680 were vaccinated so far. Out of which 21 are pregnant women, 344 breastfeeding moms and 1,315 teens aged 12-17.

The region started revaccination against COVID-19 on November 22. 1,341 people received booster jab or third dose as of now.