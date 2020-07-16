Go to the main site
    1,674 new coronavirus cases registered in Kazakhstan

    16 July 2020, 10:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day 1,674 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to Coronavirus2020.kz.

    Coronavirus-infected persons registered in the following regions:

    Nur Sultan city - 204;

    Almaty city - 219;

    Shymkent city - 76;

    Akmola region - 43;

    Aktobe region - 53;

    Almaty region - 88;

    Atyrau region - 218;

    East Kazakhstan region - 133;

    Zhambyl region - 87;

    West Kazakhstan region - 101;

    Karaganda region - 100;

    Kostanay region - 49;

    Kyzylorda region - 74;

    Mangistau region - 41;

    Pavlodar region - 63;

    North Kazakhstan region - 95;

    Turkestan region – 30.

    In total 65,188 cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in the country.

