1,673 revaccinated in Atyrau region

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 December 2021, 14:14
ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM 1,673 people in Atyrau region received booster jabs or the third dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

1,673 people in Atyrau region received booster jabs or the third dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 since November 23, the regional healthcare department reports.

The number of people eligible for revaccination stands at 2,286. Among them are people vaccinated with Sputnik V between February 1 and 28 this year, namely, health workers, teachers, policemen, students, staff workers of the closed institutions, law enforcement offiicials, public servants and people with chronic illnesses.

Besides, people vaccinated with QazVac, VeroCell and HayatVax vaccines during April 1-May 31 this year are also set to receive booster jabs.


